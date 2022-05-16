Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ZEUS opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.07. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 36.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 3.04%.

In other Olympic Steel news, COO Andrew S. Greiff acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $71,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $84,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,059 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.