Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
ZEUS opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.70.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.07. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 36.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Olympic Steel news, COO Andrew S. Greiff acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $71,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $84,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,059 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
