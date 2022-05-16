OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OPRX. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.80.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $25.12 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 436.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

