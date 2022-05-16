Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.15.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
