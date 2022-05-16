Otonomo Technologies (OTMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OTMO opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. Otonomo Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTMO shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

