Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 16.87 and a quick ratio of 15.01. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $36.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after buying an additional 85,278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 70.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 28.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

