Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$30.00 price target on the stock.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.38.

Shares of PAAS opened at C$27.96 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$26.52 and a 52 week high of C$42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total value of C$27,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,852,615.20. Also, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.22, for a total transaction of C$74,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$497,117.97.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

