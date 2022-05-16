Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Reed’s worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 88.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Reed’s by 21,289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reed’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,297,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 242,265 shares during the period. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ REED opened at $0.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. Reed’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 216.23% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

