PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,300,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,044,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $173.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.08 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

