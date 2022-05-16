Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (PSHZF) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on June 17th

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Shares of Pershing Square stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89.
About Pershing Square (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pershing Square (PSHZF)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.