Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (PSHZF) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on June 17th

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Shares of Pershing Square stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

