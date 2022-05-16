Pictet Asset Management SA Has $40.66 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 159.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,272 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $40,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total value of $1,135,624.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,588,867. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $121.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.22 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

