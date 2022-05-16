Pictet Asset Management SA Has $42.08 Million Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,217,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,789 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $42,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $126,072,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,426,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 7.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.05) to €18.50 ($19.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.21) to €28.00 ($29.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.42) to €21.00 ($22.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.