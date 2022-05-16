Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $2.29 Million in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,623,000 after purchasing an additional 536,542 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 201,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 172,675 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in TransUnion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 140,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in TransUnion by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 146,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $83.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average is $103.57. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

