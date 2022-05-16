PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PWFL. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of PowerFleet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerFleet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Brodsky acquired 18,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe bought 31,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 84,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 1.6% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 281,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PowerFleet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

