RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

RADA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of RADA opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $533.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

