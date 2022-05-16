Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Radware alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 151.45, a PEG ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.05. Radware has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radware (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.