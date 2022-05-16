Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,475,000 after buying an additional 938,635 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,463,000 after buying an additional 540,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,644,000 after buying an additional 386,080 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNST. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

