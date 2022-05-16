Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,303 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CERE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 45,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $1,559,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,250. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

