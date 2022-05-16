Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,480 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $69.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.28. The company has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

