RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of RNWK stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.80.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter.
About RealNetworks (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
