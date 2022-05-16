RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RNWK stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RealNetworks by 171,801.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 94,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RealNetworks by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 97,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks (Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.