Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of RGLS opened at $0.22 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
