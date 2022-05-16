Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of RGLS opened at $0.22 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

