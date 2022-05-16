Reviewing Alight (NYSE:ALIT) and Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) and Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Points.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Alight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alight and Points.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $2.92 billion 1.56 -$60.00 million ($33.75) -0.24 Points.com $370.01 million 0.97 -$340,000.00 $0.14 171.93

Points.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alight. Alight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Points.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alight and Points.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 0 3 0 3.00 Points.com 1 1 1 0 2.00

Alight presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 89.77%. Points.com has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.09%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than Points.com.

Profitability

This table compares Alight and Points.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -1.69% 6.33% 2.70% Points.com 0.48% 4.25% 1.78%

Volatility & Risk

Alight has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Points.com has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alight beats Points.com on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alight, Inc. operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. It offers employer solutions comprising integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellbeing, and payroll; and professional services, including cloud deployment and consulting offerings that provides human capital and financial platforms, as well as cloud advisory and deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms, such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Points.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com Inc. provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

