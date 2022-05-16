Reviewing Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lilium and Joby Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilium 0 4 2 0 2.33 Joby Aviation 0 3 2 0 2.40

Lilium currently has a consensus price target of $10.92, indicating a potential upside of 280.49%. Joby Aviation has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 76.36%. Given Lilium’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lilium is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Lilium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lilium has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lilium and Joby Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilium $60,000.00 13,646.04 -$486.29 million N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million N/A N/A

Joby Aviation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lilium.

Profitability

This table compares Lilium and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilium N/A N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A -21.27% -15.05%

About Lilium (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

About Joby Aviation (Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

