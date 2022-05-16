Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2512 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of RRETY stock opened at C$10.02 on Monday. Robinsons Retail has a fifty-two week low of C$9.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.37.
About Robinsons Retail (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for Robinsons Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinsons Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.