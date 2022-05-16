Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RRETY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2512 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of RRETY stock opened at C$10.02 on Monday. Robinsons Retail has a fifty-two week low of C$9.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.37.

Get Robinsons Retail alerts:

About Robinsons Retail (Get Rating)

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-format retail company in the Philippines. The company operates through Supermarkets, Department Stores, DIY Stores, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, and Specialty Stores segments. It operates supermarkets under the Robinsons Supermarket brand that offer health and wellness, and fresh food products; and department stores under the Robinsons Department Store brand, which provide children's apparel, accessories; homes, snacks and stationery; shoes, bags, luggage and sportswear; ladies and men's apparel, beauty accessories, and furnishings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinsons Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinsons Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.