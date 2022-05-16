Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Upgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 13.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,109,607 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 385,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,442. Insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.