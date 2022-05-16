Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CSFB lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.82.

TSE:HBM opened at C$6.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.60. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.48 and a 52-week high of C$11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$551.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.5199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.31%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

