Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $81,042.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 310,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,119.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 65,055 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

