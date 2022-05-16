Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ SAL opened at $50.06 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $144.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

