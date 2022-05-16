Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Announces $1.40 Dividend

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.3967 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

SAXPY stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAXPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($46.32) to €43.00 ($45.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.