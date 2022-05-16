Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 233,333 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 423,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 123,708 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sandbridge X2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandbridge X2 by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SBII opened at $9.77 on Monday. Sandbridge X2 has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

