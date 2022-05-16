Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON SENX opened at GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.43 million and a PE ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.75. Serinus Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.60 ($0.04).

In other news, insider Jeffrey Auld acquired 402,000 shares of Serinus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £8,040 ($9,912.46).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

