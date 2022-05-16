Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($211.58) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($151.58) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €138.00 ($145.26) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of SAE opened at €91.86 ($96.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €105.94. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €65.28 ($68.72) and a 1-year high of €182.00 ($191.58). The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

