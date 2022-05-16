Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Upgraded by Baader Bank to “Buy”

Baader Bank upgraded shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €110.00 ($115.79) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of SAEYY stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10.

About Shop Apotheke Europe (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

