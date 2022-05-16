Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

KAPE opened at GBX 338 ($4.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 367.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 382.18. Kape Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 288 ($3.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 460 ($5.67).

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

