Short Interest in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Decreases By 45.2%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the April 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:VCXA opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

