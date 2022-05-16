Short Interest in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Grows By 45.7%

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the April 15th total of 734,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $5.47 on Monday. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $191.71 million, a PE ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 13,087 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,893 shares of company stock valued at $103,170. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 83.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in CECO Environmental by 1.3% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 158,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CECE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

