Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Rises By 62.5%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the April 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,028,895 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 25.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 34,194 shares during the period. 19.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMAC stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $9.55.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

