Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Declines By 45.6%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQXT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 28.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,947,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

QQXT opened at $73.32 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

