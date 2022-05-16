Short Interest in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Decreases By 44.0%

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,810,000 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the April 15th total of 17,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

TRP stock opened at $55.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

