Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of -0.41. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter.
About Siebert Financial (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siebert Financial (SIEB)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.