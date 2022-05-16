Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of -0.41. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Siebert Financial by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial (Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

