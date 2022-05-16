Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $17,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,478,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Shares of SPG opened at $116.78 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.17 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.94.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.35%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

