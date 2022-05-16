Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €148.70 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($156.53) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($185.26) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €168.81 ($177.70).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €119.60 ($125.89) on Thursday. Sixt has a twelve month low of €103.70 ($109.16) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($179.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €126.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €142.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

