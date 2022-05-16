SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in April

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:SLGWF opened at $0.12 on Monday. SLANG Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.
SLANG Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
