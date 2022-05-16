SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$24.49 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$23.64 and a 1 year high of C$38.25. The firm has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92.
SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.29.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.
