SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$24.49 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$23.64 and a 1 year high of C$38.25. The firm has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$48,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,516.49. Also, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$130,683.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at C$114,405.52.

SNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.29.

About SNC-Lavalin Group (Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.