Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Down 36.6% in April

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the April 15th total of 639,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,054.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVYSF opened at $101.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.62. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $96.87 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51.
