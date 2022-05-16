Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Down 36.6% in April

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the April 15th total of 639,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,054.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVYSF opened at $101.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.62. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $96.87 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51.

Get Solvay alerts:

About Solvay (Get Rating)

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.