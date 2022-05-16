SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,706 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.41% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $42,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,514,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,861,000 after buying an additional 374,608 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,103,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 650,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 314,311 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 308,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 211,141 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $39.19 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

