Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the April 15th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 147.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

