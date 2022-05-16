Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.00.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$34.87 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$33.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 9.99.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.6800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

