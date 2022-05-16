Stellar Hits Market Cap of $3.44 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $3.44 billion and approximately $183.27 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.00516504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00036459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,515.46 or 1.78190992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00110618 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008571 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,814 coins and its circulating supply is 24,814,034,248 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

