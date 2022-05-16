StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management dropped their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition dropped their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.17. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.27% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

