StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Greenridge Global cut their price objective on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $19.59.
About China Yuchai International (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
