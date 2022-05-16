StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Greenridge Global cut their price objective on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

